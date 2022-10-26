Dwayne Johnson on Henry Cavill's return as Superman: 'Fought for years to bring you back. They always said no'

Henry Cavill recently confirmed he is indeed back as Superman in the DC Extended Universe. Yes, those of us who watched 'Black Adam' and stayed until the mid-credits did indeed know that already, but Cavill's video that he shared on Instagram made it official. Now, after Cavill's confirmatory video, Johnson shared it on Twitter and revealed how difficult it was to convince the higher-ups at Warner Bros to indeed let Cavill don the cape of Man of Steel. "We fought for years to bring you back. They always said no," he wrote. And added that for his producing partners at Seven Bucks Productions, Dany Garcia (who is also Johnson's ex-wife) and Hiram Garcia, "no” was not an option."

"We can’t build out our DCEU w/out the world’s greatest superhero. And fans will always come first. Welcome home. I’ll see you down the road. ~ #BlackAdam," he added.

Cavill debuted in the role with 2013's 'Man of Steel', directed by Zack Snyder. Apart from 'Justice League', he also appeared opposite Ben Affleck's Batman in 2016's 'Batman v Superman'.

Earlier, in the post-credits scene of 'Black Adam', fans saw Dwayne Johnson's antihero coming across none other than Cavill as Last Son of Krypton, who says it has been a long time since somebody made the world this afraid and that they should talk. It is hinted by not conclusively shown that Supes is being sent by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). Since the appearance of Superman was a spoiler, Cavill waited a few days before confirming. He shared a video on Instagram and said that this was a "very small" taste of what's to come.

"A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded," the caption read.

Johnson has earlier also said that the previous regime at Warner Bros was not fond of Cavill's version of the character, but after David Zaslav took over the new entity called Warner Bros Discovery, the door was opened for the English actor coming back to the DC universe.

