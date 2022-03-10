Dwayne Johnson announces release date of 'Black Adam', 'DC League of Super Pets'

Dwayne Johnson has a surprise for fans eagerly waiting for his Black Adam to release soon. In a new announcement post, The Rock shared expected release dates for ‘Black Adam’ and ‘DC League of Super-Pets’.

Both the projects were supposed to be released earlier than the new dates but delays happened and the reasons remain unknown. While Black Adam will release on october 21, the Super Pets film in which Dwayne has voiced Superman’s dog will come out on July 29.

Dwayne Johnson has produced both the projects under his Seven Bucks Productions label, which he co-owns with longtime collaborator Dany Garcia.