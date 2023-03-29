Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves reviews: Chris Pine, Hugh Grant film receives rave reception

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' reviews are out, and they are wildly positive. Based on the legendary tabletop game that spawned numerous novels, video games, TV shows, and of course movies, this flick follows a band of bandits, each one embodying a different character class straight from the source material. Directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the duo behind Game Night, this movie is a hit with critics already. Starring as the Bard, Chris Pine leads the cast in a story where he and his team inadvertently unleash a great evil that they must now contain. For fans of the fantasy elements found in Dungeons & Dragons, such as immersive worlds, magical creatures like dragons, and hybrids such as Owlbears, this movie looks right up your alley.

Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant also star.

On the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a score of 91 per cent. The critical consensus reads, "An infectiously good-spirited comedy with a solid emotional core, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves offers fun fantasy and adventure even if you don't know your HP from your OP. "

Associated Press' Jocelyn Noveck wrote, "[Chris Pine's] sunny charisma and smooth knack for comedy, plus an ability to seem like he’s both inside the movie and outside looking in, keeps everything bubbling."

The Age's Jake Wilson wrote, "As knowing as it all appears, there remains something aptly and endearingly dorky about the film’s sheer desire to please, in a manner more genuinely kid-friendly than, say, most of what we get from Marvel."

Movieweb's Julian Roman wrote, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves gives fans of the beloved role-playing game a superb adaption. And not to worry neophytes, you'll be laughing and cheering along with the die-hard cosplay crowd."

The Verge's Jess Weatherbed wrote, "Honor Among Thieves is unashamedly camp, vibing closer to the likes of Shrek and The Princess Bride than your typically hardcore action-adventure movie."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves releases on March 31.

