'Dune' character posters: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa & others look the part

Character posters of the upcoming film ‘Dune’ released today and we must say all actors look real good in their form. The upcoming sci-fi tentpole has been in the news ever since it was announced and curiosity around it has always remained the same even after the film hit a deadlock over the pandemic restrictions et al.

Starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac and a whole lot of other actors, the film directed by Denis Villeneuve is an update of Frank Herbert’s novel which was turned in into a 1984 movie by David Lynch.

‘Dune’ stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan Brewster, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen and David Dastmalchian, with Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

The character posters revealed today include those of Timothee Chalamet who stars as Paul Atreides; Zendaya as Chani; Ferguson as Lady Jessica; Momoa as Duncan Idaho; Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides; Bardem as Stilgar; Brolin as Gurney Halleck; and Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen.

The film is set to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September before it hits theaters and HBO Max on October 22, 2021.

The plot centers on Atreides, a brilliant and gifted man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence — a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential — only those who can conquer their fear will survive.



Check out Dune character posters here: