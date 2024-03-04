Dune 3 in making ? Denis Villeneuve shares details about Florence Pugh's character in Dune Messiah

Director Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part 2 has been released in theatres worldwide, and the dystopian drama is getting a staggering response from the audience. With the stunning ensemble cast comprising Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Bulter, Florence Pugh, and many more, Dune 2 follows the events of the second chapter of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel. By not giving spoilers, those who have watched the second part, are already aware of how part 2 ended by giving clues about the third part Dune Messiah, which is already on the director's plan.

Many of the surviving key characters of Dune will be reprising their roles in the third part of the movie. Amidst this, the director has himself given a few updates related to Florence Pugh's character, and how her character will take centre stage in the upcoming part.

During his interview with Moviefone, Denis talked about Florance's character of his daughter, Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), playing the pivotal role in the third part.

“I wanted to create a character that will have inner strength and that will never be perceived as a victim. I wanted an actress that could convey only with the way she’s listening,” Villeneuve said.

“I wanted someone with a strong presence that the audience could see just in the way she was witnessing events or listening to other characters, that they feel her presence on her own journey, but she’s more of a witness in this story,” he added.

Saying he's doing the same with Florence's character like he did it for Zendaya's role

“Of course, if there’s a Dune Messiah as we plan, she’ll become one of the prominent characters of that whole series. I’m doing a bit of what I did with Zendaya in the first movie. I introduced Chani in Dune and then she becomes one of the main characters in Part Two. I do the same with Florence, I just introduced her in Part Two and if there’s a Dune Messiah, she becomes one of the main characters,” he said. Pugh's character in the movie appears for a very short time.

Meanwhile, if we talk about Dune: Part 2, the movie has received outstanding responses from the audience and critics alike, who have praised the impressive VFX work, and cinematography in the movie. The movie has made around $12 million in previews, as per the Variety.

The movie is projected to make around $70 million and $80 million in its opening weekend.

Dune: Part Two review: Timothée Chalamet headlines a visually stunning coming-of-age drama

WION's film critic Shomini Sen wrote that director Dune, Villeneuve's second film in the franchise maintains the same tonality that one saw in the first film yet makes it larger and bigger.