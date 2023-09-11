Drew Barrymore to return with chat show's new season amid strikes: I own this choice

Drew Barrymore will soon get back on the seat as her eponymous chat show’s host. The daytime talk show will begin its new season soon as Drew put out a lengthy statement in support of this decision. The show will be following all the rules of the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes.

This is the first time that Drew Barrymore will return to the hosting duties amid strikes. She had previously stepped down from hosting the MTV Film and TV Awards in May, in a show of support and solidarity for the striking WGA members. In her statement, Drew said, “It had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television. It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers.”

Drew Barrymore's talk show announces new season amid strikes

She then detailed why The Drew Barrymore Show wrapped and said that “its last season was on April 20, so the talk show never had to shut down due to the writers strike.”

On her comeback, Drew Barrymore said, “However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, which may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me. I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real-time.”

Will Drew Barrymore get boycotted?

After Drew Barrymore posted about the return of her talk show, the Writers Guild of America, East shared a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter): “The @DrewBarrymoreTV Show is a WGA-covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers. The Guild has and will continue to, picket-struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ is a violation of WGA strike rules.”

However, Drew Barrymore’s work as a performer on The Drew Barrymore Show is not a violation of current strike rules because the syndicated daytime show, distributed by CBS, is covered by a different SAG-AFTRA contract than the one in dispute. This is the contract that covers talk shows, game shows, variety shows, and soap operas was renewed and ratified by union members in 2022.

The Drew Barrymore Show season 4 is set to premiere on September 18. Actors who appear as guests in the upcoming season will have to follow SAG-AFTRA strike rules, which include not discussing or promoting any struck projects.

