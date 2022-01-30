Drake shows off his son Adonis perfect French speaking skills in a new adorable video: Watch

Drake is showing off his four-year-old Son Adonis' language skills!



On Friday, the 35-year-old rapper posted an adorable video of them spending some quality time together.



In the clip, the father-son duo is talking about their height's before Drake's little one shows off his French-speaking abilities.

In cute video, Adonis ask his father if ''he's much bigger than him” to which Drake replies, “Am I gonna be much bigger than you? I don’t think so, you’re pretty tall. You think you’re gonna be bigger than me?”



“Yeah! I’m gonna be, like, old,” Adonis says.



Adonis — whose mother Sophie Brussaux was born and raised in France — tells the little one to teach his Dad how to have this conversation in French. Then they have a cute conversation in French.

Also read: Singer James Blunt joins Joe Rogan's podcast protest, threatens to release new music on Spotify

At the end, Drake asks Adonis to explain what he said in French, "I said, 'When you're older, you're all broken, and you're gonna turn back into space.' "



Take a look:

Last year in October, The singer celebrated Adonis' fourth birthday and shared a few heartwarming snaps with his son on a special day.

Musicians and their feuds! 5 infamous music industry spats

“💖TEACHA💖 MORE LIFE KID,” Drake captioned a photo of him and Adonis smiling wide for the camera. In the photo, Drake was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and camo pants and the birthday boy was dressed in an all-black outfit.



The singer is very private about her personal life.



Drake shares Adonis with artist Sophie Brussaux and confirmed that he had a son on his album, 'Scorpion', in June 2018. The rapper first shared photos of his son on social media in March 2020.