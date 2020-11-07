Donald Glover on Atlanta Season 3: 'Sopranos only ones who can touch us'

Actor and performer Donald Glover made his 'Atlanta' fans happy with a little peek into what to spect from Seasons 3 and 4 of his series.

Glover – who created the comedy-drama series and stars in it, showed his excitement on Twitter, which is set to film back-to-back seasons starting in January after the filming came to a halt in March due to the pandemic.

He first made a shout-out on Twitter to Atlanta alum Angela Barnes Gomes who directed a viral voting PSA recently.

“Angela Barnes Gomes (‘atlanta’ alum) made those ‘get ur booty to the polls’ yall love/hated so much,” he said. “She asked me to rap on it, but @Steve_G_Lover is a better rapper…so.”

He then went on to promote Atlanta by comparing it to an all-time television great, HBO’s 'The Sopranos'. “While im here: ‘atlanta’ s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made. Sopranos only ones who can touch us.”

Atlanta’s shutdown allowed Glover and his team time to complete two seasons worth of the scripts. Season three was originally set to air in January 2021 with season four following in the fall.