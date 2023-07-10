Disney+ plans on releasing more than 20 Asia Originals in second half of 2023

Disney+ plans to offer a whole new slate of Asian Originals in the latter part of 2023. In a statement, Wat Disney Co said that they were focusing on the growth of the Asia-Pacific market and will thus work on offering more stories from this region.

The new lineup will include more than 20 new series and films. This will roll out in the second half of 2023. Most of this will come from Korea and Japan. Some of the most noteworthy content includes a new documentary about Korean supergroup BTS, several Korean crime thrillers, and much-anticipated Japanese anime titles like Tokyo Revengers.

Disney+ to capitalise on Asia-Pacific content

While Disney doesn’t follow the practice of releasing its data on the viewership of its international originals but it did hint at Asian content driving the growth revenue for the streamer. In its premiere week in February, season two of the Korean crime-action series Big Bet, starring legendary actor Choi Minsik, replaced season one as the most-watched locally produced original series on Disney+ in Korea. Korean drama series Dr. Romantic did great as did live-action Japanese thriller Gannibal and anime Tokyo Revengers – which secured top spots in the five most-watched titles in Japan during their first week of launch.