Did you know Steven Spielberg sent a helicopter to convince Will Smith for Men in Black?

Hollywood actor Steven Spielberg went to all lengths to make Will Smith agree to his movie Men in Black, which went on to become iconic. The Oscar-winning actor revealed recently that he was not at all interested in playing Agent J in the movie. However, it was Steven who eventually made him say yes to the role.

During his latest appearance on Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart show, the actor recalled how he was about to say no to the 1997 movie that went on to become a blockbuster.

Talking to Hart, Will revealed that he got the offer of the film just after his 1996’s Independence Day. Both films had the aliens as the main subject, and this was the main reason why Will was happy to play the role. Will said he just “didn’t want to make two alien movies back to back.”

Despite what Smith's choice was, Spielberg, who was the executive producer of Men in Black, made him say yes. During the interview, the actor shared that Steven sent a helicopter to his home. Yes, you are reading it right, he sent an actual helicopter.



“I was in New York. To talk to me. … It landed at his house. And he had me at hello. … And it was the first time I ever had lemonade with carbonated water. You can’t say no to that.”

“He said the coldest shit,” Will told before adding, “He said, ‘Tell me, tell me why you don’t want to make my movie. And he was the producer. … And he put the ellipsis at the end, it was the dot, dot, dot. … If he had continued, he would have said, ‘Joker, you know I made Jaws, right? You know I made E.T.'”

Smith went on to play the role of Agent J in the three Men in Black films. After the 1997 film Men in Black, the actor reprised his role in its two sequels, Men in Black 2 and Men in Black 3.



During the latest episode of Kevin Hart’s show, the actor said that several times he about lost the roles that went to become iconic, but it was his former manager and longtime business partner James Lassiter, who made his sign some of the most notable projects and roles of his career.

Talking about the same Smith said Lassiter was “the arbiter of taste”.

“In the heyday, the 10 movies I made at the top of my career, JL was choosing the films,” he said. “He just, he just had an eye, I didn’t want to make Pursuit of Happyness. I didn’t want to make Ali. … And JL picked Men in Black. I kind of understood Men in Black a little bit but I didn’t want to make Men in Black.”

