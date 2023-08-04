Emily Blunt is 'so ready' to reunite with Tom Cruise for Edge of Tomorrow 2: I would love...

Emily Blunt expressed her enthusiasm for teaming up with Tom Cruise again for a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow. During a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, she revealed that she had read a script for the potential film. She jokingly mentioned that Cruise already has plenty of Mission: Impossible movies and playfully encouraged him to return to the side where he could portray the cowardly hero, a role he brilliantly portrayed in the 2014 film. “There was one that Doug [Liman] kind of slithered over to me. I mean, I would love to make it a reality but I just don’t know when or how. And how many Mission Impossibles does he [Cruise] need," she said.

What was Edge of Tomorrow all about?

Edge of Tomorrow was set in a future where Earth is under attack by an alien race known as the Mimics. The Mimics are highly intelligent and have the ability to predict and counter human military strategies, resulting in devastating defeats for humanity. In response, the United Defense Force (UDF) is formed to fight against the alien invaders. The protagonist, Major William "Bill" Cage, played by Cruise, is a military spokesperson with no combat experience. He is unexpectedly ordered by a high-ranking officer to join a major military offensive against the Mimics on the frontlines. Despite his protests, Cage is forced into combat and finds himself unprepared for the intense battle. In the chaos of the fight, he manages to kill an unusually large and unique Mimic, but he is killed in the process.

However, Cage's death triggers a mysterious event. He suddenly finds himself back at the beginning of the same day, alive and well, but with all his memories intact. It turns out that he has been caught in a time loop, reliving the same day over and over again, every time he dies. Through these repeated loops, Cage learns to become a more skilled and experienced fighter.

During one of the loops, he encounters Sergeant Rita Vrataski, played by Emily Blunt, a legendary soldier known as the "Angel of Verdun" who once had a similar time loop experience but lost it. Rita realises that Cage has gained the ability to reset time and believes they can use it to find and destroy the Mimics' central hive mind, which is the source of their predictive abilities.

Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer

Blunt can currently be seen in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The film, starring Cillian Murphy in the lead, is a biopic about J Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist who is remembered as the 'father of the atomic bomb' for his contribution to the invention of the first nuclear weapon. Blunt plays the role of Katherine Oppenheimer, Robert's wife, for which she has received a lot of praise from critics and audiences.

