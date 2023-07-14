Oppenheimer premiere: Florence Pugh saves co-star Emily Blunt from wardrobe malfunction

Emily Blunt can be assured because Florence Pugh has her back. The two actresses, part of the Oppenheimer cast, posed together at the London premiere of the film. While Emily was dressed in a metallic pantsuit for the event, Florence was seen wearing a blue dress. In the middle of their photo op, Emily suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction but Florence reacted quickly and saved Emily from embarrassment in the nick of time. Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt's photo op at London While they were posing together at Oppenheimer's red carpet premiere, the button of Emily’s blazer came undone, revealing part of her innerwear. Florence was quick to react and used her body to shield Emily and helped her button up even as the cameras kept clicking away the moment. The two shared a light moment too together and they fixed the blazer and giggled.

A Twitter user shared their video and wrote, "Florence Pugh saves Emily Blunt from nip slip." Many praised the actors, especially Florence Pugh for her presence of mind. this is the gayest thing i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/PVO7dMTOg6 — han the cunty cockroach (@mcuvillaneve) July 13, 2023 × Fans applaud Florence Pugh Reacting to the video, a Twitter user said, "Need someone to hold me like Florence is holding Emily." Another one tweeted, "I think being embraced like this would solve all of my problems." One more said, "This is really cute." A person also tweeted, "And we thought chivalry was dead." Another wrote, "She (Florence Pugh) was so quick with it too, love her."



Sharing photos of Emily and Florence from the red carpet, a person tweeted, “Florence Pugh is a real one for protecting Emily Blunt from a wardrobe malfunction.” Oppenheimer premiere The cast of Oppenheimer walked out of the film's UK premiere in London in solidarity with the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA), which officially declared a strike against studios and streamers on July 14.

