Did you know Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' song was about to get nixed from Barbie?

Greta Gerwig's Barbie not only dominated the box office records but also created a major furore on social media. Among many things, Ryan Gosling's ''I'm Just Ken'' achieved extraordinary attention and praise from the audience. But what if we told you that the song was about to get nixed from the movie?



Director Greta Gerwig has recently revealed that she tried really hard to keep the viral musical in the film.



During her screen talk at the BFI London Film Festival, Greta revealed that she was asked, ''What is the dream ballet?'' in the middle of the big meeting.

While chatting to Succession creator Jesse Armstrong, Greta added, “It just said in the script, ‘And then it becomes a dream ballet and they work it out through dance.'”

She added further, “There was a big meeting that was like, ‘Do you need this?’ And I was like, ‘Everything in me needs this.’ They were like, ‘What do you even mean? What is a dream ballet?’ And I was like, ‘A dream ballet? Where do I begin!'”

“I was like, if people could follow that in ''Singing in the Rain,'' I think we’ll be fine. I think people will know what this is. So that was the big reference point,” she said. “Even though everything felt right to me and was giving me so much joy in the way we were doing it, it was also like, ‘Oh no, this could be just terrible, but now I’m committed.'”

Gerwig's decision to keep her dream ballet ''I'm Just Ken'' was apparently correct, as the song and the epic face-off between Ryan and Simu Liu's character went on to become one of the film's major takeaways.



Despite the tough competition from Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Margot Robbie-starrer went on to become a major hit. The film has achieved a historic milestone by surpassing the $1.342 billion global earnings of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2, becoming the highest-grossing film in Warner Bros' history.

Additionally, Barbie has overtaken The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the top-grossing title of 2023 in North America.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE