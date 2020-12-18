Dhanush joins Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling starrer 'The Gray Man'

‘Avengers’ fame Russo Brothers are set to direct Netflix film ‘The Gray Man’. The makers have now announced its ensemble cast and it includes some of the finest names -- Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana De Armas along with new additions Dhanush, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick and Julia Butters.

Netflix’s action flick ‘The Gray Man’ is based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name. The movie follows Gentry (Ryan Gosling) as he’s hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA. Details of Dhanush’s role are still under wraps.

Talking about The Gray Man, Anthony Russo earlier told Deadline, “The movie is a real mano a mano between those two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do. For those who were fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, this is us moving into that territory in more of a real-world setting. That’s what this movie really means for us.”

Joe Russo added, “The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical, and the ability to do with with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us. The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie, and that’s got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins, and Gosling’s characters gets burned by the CIA and Evans’ character has to hunt him down. We have a great working relationship with Netflix, and we go back almost 20 years with Scott Stuber. We formed AGBO to be an agnostic storytelling company, where we figure out the best platform. We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film.”

This film will be Dhanush’s second international project after 2018’s ‘The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir’. The movie is his first Netflix outing.