Dhanush confirms his return in 'The Gray Man' sequel 

Superstar Dhanush on Saturday confirmed that he will be reprising his role as assassin Avik San, aka The Lone Wolf, in the follow-up project to Netflix blockbuster ‘The Gray Man’. The actor made his Hollywood debut with the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed action spectacle, which premiered on Netflix on July 22. Dhanush posted an audio clip on Instagram, in which he delivers a stern warning to Hollywood star Ryan Gosling's CIA mercenary Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six.

"Six, This is Lone Wolf. I hear we are both looking for the same man. I want to offer you some advice. Stop looking. You are wasting your time. Because if I find him first, there will be nothing for you to look for. And if you find him first, then I will find you. Nothing personal," he said in the clip.

Check out Dhanush's post below:-

Alongside the audio clip, Dhanush wrote, "The Gray Man universe is expanding and the sequel is coming? Lone Wolf is ready, are you?" Based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name, ‘The Gray Man’ follows CIA mercenary spy Sierra Six, who accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets and becomes a primary target of his former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) and other international assassins.

The spy action entertainer featured Gosling, Dhanush, Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege Jean Page, and Jessica Henwick.

Netflix and The Russo Brothers have already announced the sequel as well as a spin-off movie which will explore different elements of the original film's universe.

The filmmaker duo, known for Marvel blockbusters like ‘Captain America: Winter Soldier’, ‘Captain America: Civil War’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’, will return as directors for the sequel, which will be penned by Stephen McFeely.

The spin-off film will be written by acclaimed screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Plot details are currently under wraps.

