Denis Villeneuve to wrap Dune trilogy with a Dune Messiah movie?

A 3-minute long trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two was recently released by Warner Bros. It promised epic battles and grandiloquent visuals and looks absolutely worth waiting for. As per Deadline, Villeneuve wants to conclude his Dune trilogy with an adaptation of Dune Messiah, the second book in Frank Herbert's landmark epic science fiction series. Dune and Dune: Part Two are two-part adaptations of the first book, simply titled Dune. Dune: Part Two continues the story of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides of House Atreides, heir to dukedom, who seeks revenge for his father's death. Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem return from the previous film.

Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux join the franchise in Part Two. You can see the new trailer above.

Dune: Part Two synopsis

Dune: Part Two's official synopsis says it "will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."