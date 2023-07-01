Denis Villeneuve to wrap Dune trilogy with a Dune Messiah movie?
Denis Villeneuve reportedly plans to conclude his Dune trilogy with an adaptation of Dune Messiah, the second book in Frank Herbert's science fiction series.
A 3-minute long trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two was recently released by Warner Bros. It promised epic battles and grandiloquent visuals and looks absolutely worth waiting for. As per Deadline, Villeneuve wants to conclude his Dune trilogy with an adaptation of Dune Messiah, the second book in Frank Herbert's landmark epic science fiction series. Dune and Dune: Part Two are two-part adaptations of the first book, simply titled Dune. Dune: Part Two continues the story of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides of House Atreides, heir to dukedom, who seeks revenge for his father's death. Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem return from the previous film.
Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux join the franchise in Part Two. You can see the new trailer above.
Dune: Part Two synopsis
Dune: Part Two's official synopsis says it "will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."
What was Dune about?
Transporting viewers to the far future, the story revolved around Paul, and his family's involvement in a brutal conflict for control over the treacherous and unforgiving desert planet Arrakis, which is home to the most invaluable substance in the universe: melange. Originally slated for a late 2020 release, Dune faced a delay due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. It achieved significant commercial success, grossing $402 million against a budget of $165 million.
Critics and viewers alike praised the film, commending Villeneuve's direction and screenplay, visual effects, ambitious scope, costume design, Hans Zimmer's musical score, cinematography, and its fidelity to the source material.
