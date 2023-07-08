Deadpool 3 update: Jennifer Garner to make a comeback as Elektra

After nearly two decades, actress Jennifer Garner will be returning to the silver screen as Marvel Comics’ assassin antiheroine Elektra in Deadpool 3, according to multiple reports. The shooting is currently underway with Ryan Reynolds, who is returning in his iconic role of Deadpool. Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman is coming out of his Marvel retirement to portray Wolverine on the big screen once again.

Confirming the news, The Hollywood Reporter stated that this project will mark the first movie to feature characters from the Marvel stable that once belonged to 20th Century Fox.

For those unaware, Fox previously owned several silos of Marvel's characters. Following Disney's acquisition of Fox in 2019, the movie rights to these characters returned to Marvel.

Garner initially played the role of Elektra in the 2003 film Daredevil, opposite Ben Affleck. A spinoff centred around Garner's character, titled Elektra, was released two years later.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds was recently papped on the set of Deadpool 3 in his iconic red Deadpool costume. The shooting, which was held somewhere in London, involved a car crashing into the woods. A stunt double was seen on the set.

Deadpool 3 is directed by Shawn Levy and produced by Kevin Feige, along with Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds. The script is written by Reynolds, Levy, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Zeb Wells.