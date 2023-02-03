DC's Shazam 2 to hit theatres in China on this date

It appears China has opened doors for Hollywood in earnest. After Marvel movies, Black Panther Wakanda Forever and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania scored release dates in the country, rival DC's Shazam! Fury of the Gods is also confirmed to hit theatres in China. It will release on March 17, which is also its US release date, said The Hollywood Reporter. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on December 16. But it was delayed presumably to avoid a clash with James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water as Cameron's movies almost always dominate the box office. The original debuted the iconic comic-book character called Shazam (also called Captain Marvel).

Shazam is really a kid but gets the powers of the wizard Shazam (Djimon Hounsou) and turns into an adult all-powerful superhero with lightning powers.

The kid, Billy Batson (Asher Angel), can utter the word 'Shazam!' and can become the superhero. When in the superhero form, Shazam gets the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury. Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, and Helen Mirren also star in the sequel.

Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan have penned the script. In the sequel, Shazam and his found family members come into conflict with the daughters of Atlas -- Kalypso, Anthea, and Hespera played respectively by Lucy Liu, Rachel Zegler, and Helen Mirren.

Meanwhile, on the Marvel side, Wakanda Forever will release on February 7, Quantumania will hit Chinese theatres on February 17, which is the same day on which the film will release in most of the world.

