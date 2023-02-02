Every upcoming DC Universe movie: Superman Legacy, The Flash, Swamp Thing, and more

Ever since Warner Bros and DC decided to craft an interconnected, shared cinematic universe in the vein of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there has been a certain deterioration of quality in DC movies. For instance, compare Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy to Zack Snyder's movies like Man of Steel and Batman v Superman. There have been individual successes, sure, but as a unified cinematic universe, DC movies have failed. Analysts have said that the biggest reason for that is absence of a figure like Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios boss) at DC -- somebody who knows comics intimately and is also familiar with the business side of things. Now, James Gunn and producer Peter Safran are the heads of DC Studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran were called "complementary" talents by Zaslav and indeed while Gunn grew up reading comics, Safran has a knack for financing projects with box office potential. But it is Gunn in particular that can usher in a creative turning point in DC Extended Universe. I explain. Let's begin with the basics. Gunn and Safran have unveiled their vision for the first couple of years. For this year, though, we will get to see and enjoy the movies that were announced before they came on board. Here is a list of every upcoming DC movie.

Shazam Fury of the Gods

Shazam Fury of the Gods has Zachary Levi reprising his role as the titular superhero. The character is a young boy, portrayed by Asher Angel, who transforms into an adult superhero by shouting "Shazam!". The cast also includes Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, and Djimon Hounsou. New additions to the franchise include Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, and Rachel Zegler. The film will hit theatres on March 17, 2023.



The Flash

Andrés Muschietti's The Flash delves into the concept of the multiverse in the DC universe and stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen aka the Flash, the super-fast superhero and Justice League member. The film is expected to mark a reset for the DC cinematic universe, ending the DCEU and starting the DCU. The Flash is scheduled to be released on June 23, 2023.



Blue Beetle

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, Blue Beetle stars Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, the titular superhero. The film follows a young man who gains control of a powerful exosuit after obtaining the original Blue Beetle scarab. Susan Sarandon co-stars as the supervillain Victoria Kord. Blue Beetle will be released on August 18, 2023.



Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Helmed by returning director James Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom also brings back Jason Momoa as half-human and half-Atlantean superhero. Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman also return. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will release on December 25, 2023.



Superman: Legacy

Now we come to the DCU, and its first chapter Gods and Monsters. Note that none of these projects, save for the one in this entry, have a release date yet. Superman: Legacy will feature a new, younger Superman actor who is said to be 25 years of age. As per Safran, the film has Supe "focussing on balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.” None other than Gunn is scripting the project. It is not known whether he will direct as well. No actor is attached yet. Superman: Legacy releases on July 11, 2025



The Authority

The Authority is a superhero team from the Wildstorm Comics imprint of DC. Per Gunn, “It isn’t just a story of heroes and villains, and not every movie and TV show is going to be about good guy versus bad guy. There are people that are very questionable, like the Authority, who basically believe that you can’t fix the world in an easy manner, and they take things into their own hands.”



The Brave and the Bold

DCU's first Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold introduces not just a new Caped Crusader, but also his son, Robin. This Robin (there have been many Robins) is not Bruce Wayne's adopted son but his own son, Damian Wayne, with Talia al Ghul. He was trained as an assassin by his mother, and later becomes Batman's vigilante partner.



Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

This is a Supergirl we have not seen before. She grew up on a chunk of destroyed Krypton and saw people dying before her in horrible ways. “We see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he’s an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock chip off of Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life," said Gunn.



Swamp Thing

Gunn said Swamp Thing will be a "very dark horror story and the origins of the monster who is Swamp Thing". And as per reports James Mangold, who wrapped up the story of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in 2017's Logan, is in talks to direct it.



