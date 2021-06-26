Daytime Emmys 2021 winners: Kelly Clarkson wins big, Alex Trebek & Larry King honored

Kelly Clarkson Photograph:( Twitter )
The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were handed in a ceremony hosted by 'The Talk’s' Sheryl Underwood. The awards show returned to television this year and aired on CBS with streaming available on Paramount+.
Among the big winners, 'Kelly Clarkson Show' won for a best entertainment talk show, while Clarkson won best entertainment talk host. Both Alex Trebek (Jeopardy!) and Larry King (Larry King Now) were declared as posthumous winners, Trebek for Outstanding Game Show Host and King for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.
Here's the complete list of winners
Outstanding Drama Series
General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos
General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Larry King
Larry King Now (Ora TV)
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated)
Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction Special
Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama (YouTube Originals)
Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Outstanding Game Show Host
Alex Trebek
Jeopardy! (Syndicated)
Outstanding Limited Drama Series
Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Kelly Clarkson
The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)
Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series
General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
The People’s Court (Syndicated)
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series
Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Outstanding Culinary Host
Ina Garten
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network)
Outstanding Morning Show
CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)
Outstanding Daytime Special Event
Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)
Outstanding Game Show
Jeopardy! (Syndicated)
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Max Gail as Mike Corbin
General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Outstanding Makeup
The Real (Syndicated)
Outstanding Makeup for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program
Dash & Lily (Netflix)
Outstanding Hairstyling
The Real (Syndicated)
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program
The Letter for the King (Netflix)
Outstanding Costume Design/Styling
The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)
Outstanding Costume Design/Styling for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
Odd Squad (PBS)
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program
Endlings (Hulu)
Outstanding Casting for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program
General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Live and Direct-To-Tape Sound Mixing
The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)
Outstanding Sound Mixing And Editing for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program
The Letter for the King (Netflix)
Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
Outstanding Technical Team
Sesame Street (HBO)
Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program
General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Lighting Direction
Odd Squad (PBS)
Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program
Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)
Outstanding Original Song
“Unsaid Emily”
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Daytime Program
The Letter for the King (Netflix)
Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous / Launch Campaign (Netflix)