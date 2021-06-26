Daytime Emmys 2021 winners: Kelly Clarkson wins big, Alex Trebek & Larry King honored

The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were handed in a ceremony hosted by 'The Talk’s' Sheryl Underwood. The awards show returned to television this year and aired on CBS with streaming available on Paramount+.



Among the big winners, 'Kelly Clarkson Show' won for a best entertainment talk show, while Clarkson won best entertainment talk host. Both Alex Trebek (Jeopardy!) and Larry King (Larry King Now) were declared as posthumous winners, Trebek for Outstanding Game Show Host and King for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.



Here's the complete list of winners



Outstanding Drama Series

General Hospital (ABC)



Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)



Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Larry King

Larry King Now (Ora TV)

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated)

Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction Special

Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama (YouTube Originals)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Game Show Host

Alex Trebek

Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

Outstanding Limited Drama Series

Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Kelly Clarkson

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

The People’s Court (Syndicated)

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Outstanding Culinary Host

Ina Garten

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network)

Outstanding Morning Show

CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Outstanding Daytime Special Event

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)

Outstanding Game Show

Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Max Gail as Mike Corbin

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Makeup

The Real (Syndicated)

Outstanding Makeup for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Outstanding Hairstyling

The Real (Syndicated)

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

Odd Squad (PBS)

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

Endlings (Hulu)

Outstanding Casting for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Live and Direct-To-Tape Sound Mixing

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Outstanding Sound Mixing And Editing for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Outstanding Technical Team

Sesame Street (HBO)

Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Lighting Direction

Odd Squad (PBS)

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Original Song

“Unsaid Emily”

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Daytime Program

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous / Launch Campaign (Netflix)