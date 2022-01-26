David Letterman, Seth Meyers to celebrate 40th anniversary of 'Late Night' franchise

David Letterman will celebrate the 40th anniversary of NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers on February 1.

Incidentally, it’s the same day when Late Night With David Letterman premiered in the year 1982.

David and Seth will be joined by musical guest Adam Duritz of Counting Crows.

The announcement was made by Seth Meyers.

Also see: Pharrel Williams,Tiffany & Co's sunglasses looks a copy of Mughal era glasses, gets slammed

Meanwhile, Late Night franchise’s first instalment ran for 11 seasons until David moved to CBS in 1993 after Jay Leno took over The Tonight Show after Johnny Carson’s retirement.

Chris Evans to star alongside Dwayne Johnson in holiday action-comedy film

BAFTA won’t give Honorary Film Awards in 2022

From then, Conan O’Brien took over Late Night after David Letterman exited from the show. He stayed until 2009 when Jimmy Fallon took over hosting duties. Seth Meyers took over the hosting duties in 2014 after Jimmy Fallon moved to The Tonight Show.