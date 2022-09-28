David Bowie's handwritten 'Starman' lyrics sold in auction for $217,208

Handwritten lyrics by late legendary English singer-songwriter David Bowie have been auctioned off for £203,500 or $217,208. The song the lyrics are for is 'Starman'. The lyrics were sold to Tasmania's Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) in Australia. The lyrics are written on an A4 sheet and includes corrections for spelling, other edits, etc. They will be displayed at the museum's library.

In a statement to Australian Broadcasting Corporation, MONA's owner David Walsh said, "We got carried away and paid too much. It'll make an appearance in the expanded library we are currently constructing, along with many other items we got carried away with and paid too much for."

Not sure whether he was joking.

David Bowie, who was also an actor, is considered one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. He is one of the best-selling musical artists of all time. Born in London, he garnered attention as much for his voice and songwriting as for his innovative visual presentations whilst on stage. He crafted various colourful, flamboyant personas that have their own fans like Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane, Halloween Jack, the Thin White Duke, and Black star – the Blind Prophet.

As mentioned above, Bowie was also an accomplished actor. Most notably he played the role of Serbian-American inventor and electrical engineer Nikola Tesla in Christopher Nolan's 2005 film 'The Prestige'. He also appeared in films like 'The Man Who Fell to Earth', 'Just a Gigolo', 'Merry Christmas', 'Mr. Lawrence', 'The Hunger', 'Labyrinth', and 'The Linguini Incident'. He also appeared in cameos in 'The Last Temptation of Christ' and 'Zoolander'.

David Bowie died in 2016 at the age of 69.