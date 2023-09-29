Daniel Radcliffe and Harry Potter cast pay tribute to Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon

Very rarely you come across people like Michael Gambon aka Dumbledore of the Harry Potter film series as he made the franchise more layered with his acting and unique with his screen presence. As Michael died at the age of 82 on September 28, Harry Potter cast including Daniel Radcliffe who played the central character and others honoured the late actor.

Daniel Radcliffe remembers his time with Michael Gambon

In a statement to Variety, Daniel Radcliffe said, “With the loss of Michael Gambon the world just became considerably less fun. Michael Gambon was one of the most brilliant, effortless actors I’ve ever had the privilege of working with, but despite his immense talent, the thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job. He was silly, irreverent and hilarious. He loved his job, but never seemed defined by it. He was an incredible story and joke teller and his habit of blurring the lines of fact and fiction when talking to journalists meant that he was also one of the most entertaining people with whom you could ever wish to do a press junket.

“The sixth film was where I got to spend the most time working with Michael and he made the hours spent in front of a green screen together more memorable and joyous than they had any right to be,” Radcliffe added. “I’m so sad to hear he has passed, but I am so grateful for the fact that I am one of the lucky people who got to work with him.”

As Daniel remembered his times with the Dumbledore actor, other Harry Potter cast members also shared their tributes to Michael. Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, wrote on Instagram: “So sad to hear about Michael. He brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set. He captivated me as a kid and became a personal role model of mine for finding the fun and eccentricities in life. Sending all my love to his family.”

JK Rowling calls Gambon a "wonderful man"

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling called Gambon “a wonderful man in addition to being an outstanding actor. I absolutely loved working with him, not only on Potter but also The Casual Vacancy. My deepest condolences go to Michael’s family and everyone who loved him.”

Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the series said, “The greatest thrill of being in the Potter films was that [Michael Gambon] knew my name and shared his fearless, filthy sense of fun with me.”

The Harry Potter social media account also shared a profound message as it wrote, “We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Michael Gambon. He brought immeasurable joy to Harry Potter fans from all over the world with his humour, kindness and grace. We will forever hold his memory in our hearts.”

While Michael Gambon made the role of Albus Dumbledore his own, it hadn’t started with him. Richard Harris originated the role of Albus Dumbledore on screen in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. After Richard’s death, the character passed on to Gambon who took over from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and he continued as Dumbledore through the remainder of the film franchise.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.