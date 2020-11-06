'Crazy Rich Asians' actor Henry Golding and wife Liv expecting their first child together

Another celebrity couple is soon going to embrace new roles. 'Crazy Rich Asians' actor Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo just announced that they will be welcoming their first child together in 2021.



Golding took to Instagram to make the announcement with pictures of him and his wife smiling at the camera. Liv can been seen flaunting her baby bump.



"2021 is already looking brighter," the 33-year-old actor captioned the post.

His wife too shared similar photos including one where Golding can be seen touching her growing bump and another one of them kissing.



"Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you. We love you!" the 35-year-old expectant mother captioned her post.

The couple met in 2011, got engaged in 2015 and married the next year.



Liv Lo is a Taiwanese television presenter and yoga instructor and Golding was a popular TV host before he made his foray into films. He has appeared in films like 'Last Christmas', 'The Gentlemen' among others.

The couple join a long list of celebrities who are expecting babies in the coming months, including Kelly Rowland, Meghan Trainor, Ashley Tisdale, Hilary Duff and more.