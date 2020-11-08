Chrissy Teigen and John Legend take Biden-Harris winning celebration to streets

After watching all Americans taking over the streets after Biden-Harris historic win, singer John Legend and Chrissy Teigen also stepped out of their home to enjoy the vibe.



The celebrity couple was seen celebrating in the streets of Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, California. In the pictures, Chrissy who has given us best faces during the vote counting was seen hanging out of their car through the window, and John was popping out of the sunroof, while a security guard drove. Teigen's mom Pepper Thai was in the front seat.

In pics: US Elections 2020: Celebrities who supported Joe Biden in the presidential race to the White House



Teigen shared a series of tweets while she was celebrating and cheering with the crowd on the city roads.



Check out the tweets here:



“Everyone is so beautiful and so happy I’m crying.” Teigen also posted additional images from the moment.

Everyone is so beautiful and so happy I’m crying https://t.co/V92Nl0VRhq — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020 ×

After the news broke, the cookbook author celebrated on her social media, writing, "Democracy restored, faith renewed," alongside a pic of her children in front of the TV flashing Joe Biden.

US election result 2020: Check out the celebrities who supported Donald Trump

'Return of the Jedi': Mark Hamill celebrates Joe Biden's win with an epic 'Star Wars' touch

Last week, John performed at a Philadelphia rally in support of Biden-Harris. During the event, Harris invited Teigen and their two children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, onto the stage. The event also marked Chrissy first public appearance since her pregnancy loss.



The couple has been a big Biden supporter and has continuously endorsed the democratic candidates.