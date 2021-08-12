Chris Hemsworth celebrated birthday with his kids and a special cake

Actor Chris Hemsworth celebrated his 38th birthday on Wednesday and to make it special for the actor, his three children baked him a special cake.

Sharing the cake with his fans, Chris revealed that his kids baked him a surfing-themed cake. He captioned the post: “Thanks for all the birthday messages! Had an epic day with the family and succeeded in devouring 75 per cent of this awesome cake that my kids made before collapsing into a giant sugary heap of joy. Love you all! Cheers.”

His cake, meanwhile, featured blue icing with sprinkles and a mini-replica of Chris on a surfboard. He blew out candles on his cake while his children sang Happy Birthday.

Also present on his birthday with Chris were brothers Luke Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth. Luke even trolled him on his birthday. He shared a picture of himself alongside Liam and said, “Happy birthday brother @chrishemsworth!”