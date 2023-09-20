Chris Evans agrees with Tarantino that Captain America is the star in a Marvel film and not him

Chris Evans has long served us with his beloved Marvel character Captain America in some 11 Marvel movies across 9 years. Now that he has hung his armour and passed on the baton, the actor spoke to GQ whether he would return to the franchise in the future, what he feels about Quentin Tarantino’s comment on Marvel films killing the concept of movie stars and more.

Chris agrees that a superhero is the star of a Marvel film

Chris Evans agrees to an extent with Quentin Tarantino that in a Marvel film, the superhero character is the hero and not the star himself. He said it’s true that people go to see a Marvel movie because “Captain America is the star or Thor is the star,” and not because they want to see Chris Evans or Chris Hemsworth. “That was the beauty of working on Marvel films. You never really had to be front and center. Even in your own films sometimes. Quentin Tarantino said it recently and I was like, you know, he’s right. The character is the star. You’re there, but you don’t feel the burden of it,” Chris said.

Chris Evans built Captain America on the big screen from scratch when he originated the role of Steve Rogers aka Captain America in 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger. He then went on to star in standalone films, Marvel ensemble films and more. There were a total of 11 films in which he donned the Captain America suit. While he exited the franchise in 2019 with the release of Avengers: Endgame, he said recently that he would never rule out a Marvel return. He said, “I’ll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience. But I’m also very precious with it. It’s something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can’t believe it even happened. And I wouldn’t want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn’t live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn’t connected to that original thing. So, no time soon.”

“And ultimately I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life. I have a lot of other interests. Look, by no means have I climbed any sort of a mountain in this field. I have no Oscars and I’m not lumped with other names that are at the top of the mountain in any way. But I also feel very satisfied.”

So what does Chris want to do now?

The actor said, “Now it’s really about, well: What time of year are we filming? Am I gonna miss autumn? You know, I don’t want to miss autumn. I only have so many of them. I could just make furniture for nobody and be happy.”

He added, “I don’t want to — I’ve got to frame this the right way. I was going to say, I don’t want to waste too much time in this industry, but that doesn’t really feel… That doesn’t sound correct. I don’t want to occupy too much space in an industry that I’ve already poured 20 years into… Sometimes I wonder if I’m lacking some sort of — like, I think I’m a very driven person. I have a lot of energy. I wake up early, I get a lot done in a day, but it’s not always focused on acting. Sometimes reading a script is the last thing I want to do.”

Chris Evans will next be seen in Pain Hustlers with Emily Blunt. The film will stream from October 20 on Netflix.

