China alters 'Minions The Rise of Gru' ending, invites ridicule

The censors in China have struck again. The ending of the animated film 'Minions: The Rise of Gru', the sequel to 2015's 'Minion' has been significantly altered. Social media users in China reported the change in the film. On Weibo, the Chinese answer to Twitter, several posts and screenshots were shared by Chinese film buffs in which censors added in the film's ending that Wild Knuckles was captured by the police and served 20 years of time in jail and Gru returned to his family. In the original version, Gru and Wild Knuckles escaped after the latter faked his death to elude authorities. The response to the addendum was met with ridicule.

China has never hesitated to remove or otherwise modify the content that releases in the country. But in the last few years, even its already exacting standards have tightened. Many recent Hollywood movies like 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' did not even see release.

'Minions: The Rise of Gru' is the second iteration in the 'Minions' series, which itself is a prequel to the 'Despicable Me' franchise. Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, and Alan Arkin have lent their voices to the film.

'Minions: The Rise of Gru' received mostly positive reviews. It scored 71 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus read, "The Minions' antic shenanigans are beginning to grate despite this sequel's injection of retro chic, although this loony marathon of gags will still delight young children.

Released in July, the film has been a huge commercial success. It has grossed $835.6 million worldwide at the time of writing on a production budget of $80 million.

