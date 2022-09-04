Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous Creative Arts Emmy for Marvel's 'What If...?'

During Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmy ceremony, Chadwick Boseman was honoured with a posthumous award for his role as Star-Lord T’Challa in Marvel’s 'What If…?' series. The late star won the Emmy in the outstanding character voice-over performance category. The award marks both Boseman’s first win and first nomination at the Emmys.

Other nominees of the category were Jessica Walter (Archer), F. Murray Abraham (Moon Knight), Julie Andrews (Bridgerton), Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth), Stanley Tucci (Central Park), and Jeffrey Wright (What If…?).

Boseman’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award on his behalf at downtown Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. While receiving the honour, she said, "When I learned that Chad was nominated for this award, I started thinking about everything that was going on when he was recording — everything that was going on in the world and in our world and just being in such awe of his commitment and his dedication."

"And what a beautifully aligned moment it really is that one of the last things he would work on would not only be revisiting a character that was so important to him and his career and to the world, but also that it be an exploration of something new, diving into a new potential future — particularly with everything he spoke about the purpose and finding the reason that you are here on the planet on this very time," she added.

To conclude, Ledward stated, "You can’t understand your purpose unless you’re willing to ask, ‘What if,’ unless you’re willing to say, ‘What if the universe is conspiring in my favour, what if it’s me?' Thank you so much for the honour — Chad would be so honoured, and I’m honoured on his behalf."

Also read: Barack Obama bags best narrator Emmy for 'Our Great National Parks'

After a long battle with colon cancer, Boseman breathed his last on August 28, 2020.