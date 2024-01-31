Celine Dion to document her life with stiff person syndrome in new documentary

Celine Dion will soon share her story of suffering from stiff person syndrome and her road to recovery. As her performing career remains on hold, the singer revealed that she will soon be coming out with a documentary on herself that talks in detail about a rare neurological disorder that she suffers from. The upcoming documentary will be called I Am: Celine Dion.

While talking about the documentary, Celine revealed that in all this she remains hopeful of returning to the stage one day.

Celine Dion Documentary in Works

Revealing on Instagram her plans, Celine wrote, “This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me. As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realised how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans.”

Celine added that she wants to “document” this part of her life through her documentary, “to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

I Am: Celine Dion will be directed by Oscar-winning director Irene Taylor and will stream on Prime Video.

It was in December 2022 that she announced that she would take time off from professional commitments to focus on her health after revealing her stiff person syndrome diagnosis. At the time, she said the condition did not allow her “to sing the way I’m used to.”

There is news that Celine might never be able to tour again but the singer is hopeful for returning to stage. She was last seen in a film opposite Priyanka Chopra. She also released new music.

What is Stiff Person Syndrome?