Sophie Turner makes her relationship with beau Peregrine Pearson Insta-official

Sophie Turner, famously known as the "Queen of the North" from Game of Thrones, is embracing the winter vibes with a recent ski trip, giving fans a glimpse into her life post-divorce with Joe Jonas. On January 29, the 27-year-old actress took to Instagram to share moments from her chilly escapade, sparking rumours about her alleged romance with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.

In the Instagram post featuring a carousel of six snaps, the first picture captures a group of four individuals bundled up in winter gear enjoying a ski ride. In the caption, she wrote, "Jagerbomb anyone?"

The pics featured Sophie's friends and her rumoured boyfriend Peregrine Pearson, who is the fourth Viscount Cowdray heir. Sophie is seen seated next to Pearson, Amadea Kimmins and Rupert Gorst.

Other snaps give glimpses of their snowy mountain adventure, with scenes of landing at the mountain's peak and a blurry snapshot suggesting a lively time at a pub. Other photos provide a peek into a ski chalet and solo shots of Sophie. The vacation destination remains undisclosed.

Emmy-nominated actor Sophie made headlines recently due to her separation from Joe Jonas in September, ending their four-year marriage. Amidst ongoing custody issues, Sophie filed a case against Joe for allegedly hindering their daughters' return to England. A recent Instagram post acknowledged the split.

