Elton John and Bernie Taupin to receive 2024 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Renowned musician Elton John and his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin have been named the recipients of the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Established in 2007, this prestigious award recognises artists who have demonstrated "influence, impact, and achievement in the field of popular song."

Elton John, 76, and Bernie Taupin, 73, first crossed paths in 1967 and have since collaborated for over five decades. Their partnership yielded numerous hits, including the iconic "Crocodile Rock," which became their first No. 1 U.S. single in 1973. Other notable songs include "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," "Bennie and the Jets," "Your Song," "Rocket Man," and "Tiny Dancer."

The announcement follows Elton John's recent Emmy win, securing his place in the EGOT Hall of Fame. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden praised the duo, stating, "Their careers stand out for the quality and broad appeal of their music and their influence on their fellow artists."

A tribute concert honouring Elton John and Bernie Taupin will take place in Washington, D.C., on March 20, airing on PBS on April 8 at 8 p.m. ET. Reflecting on the accolade, John expressed, "I've been writing songs with Bernie for 56 years, and we never thought that one day this might be bestowed upon us. It's an incredible honour."