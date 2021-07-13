Cedric The Entertainer to host Emmy Awards 2021

Cedric The Entertainer will host this year’s Emmy Awards.

On bagging the hosting job, Cedric The Entertainment said, “Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards. Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.”

The Emmy Awards 2021 will return to the Microsoft Theatre venue in downtown Los Angeles. It will be held on September 19, 2021 and will feature a limited in-person audience of nominees and their guests after last year’s virtual affair.

The executive producers of last year’s show, Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart, and director Hamish Hamilton will return for the 2021 Emmys.

Done + Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment will produce the Emmy Awards 2021.

Nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards are set to be announced Tuesday.