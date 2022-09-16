Cardi B pleads guilty to assault charges in 2018 incident, sentenced to 15-day community service

Rapper and songwriter Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, better known by her stage name Cardi B, has pleaded guilty in a Queens court to assault charges in relation to a 2018 scrap at a New York strip club. She was set to stand trial in the case but chose to accept a plea deal that would allow her to avoid imprisonment. She has been charged with third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment, while 10 other charges against her were dropped.

Her sentence includes 15 days of community service and an order to stay away from the women she was involved with. She also has to pay their court fees. The two charges will be dropped after Cardi B finishes her community service. She has to complete the service by 2023 and the failure to do so will result in her jail time.

Queens district attorney, Melinda Katz said after the verdict, “No one is above the law."

In her statement, Cardi B admitted her "bad decisions" that she is "not afraid to face and own up to."

"These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most – the music and my fans," she added.

The incident, which occurred on August 29, 2018, in Queens' Angels Strip Club, had Cardi B's group throwing champagne bottles, chairs, and even a hookah pipe at the victims which were two sisters working as bartenders at the club. She reportedly asked the women to be attacked because one of them had sex with her husband, Offset, who is also a rapper.

Born in New York on October 11, 1992, Cardi B gained popularity as a teen through social media sites like Instagram and Vine. She and Offset have been married since 2017. The couple has 2 children.