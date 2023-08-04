Cardi B lands in another scandal with tampon string wardrobe malfunction after mic debacle

Cardi B is at it again! The rapper was only just recently in the middle of a police investigation over a mic throw episode that happened in the middle of her concert, in response to a concert-goer who threw some drink at her. Days later, Cardi B was slammed for a wardrobe malfunction on stage as she gyrated in front of an audience who couldn’t believe what just happened. She went commando, without her underwear on, as onlookers spotted a tampon string hanging from her private area.

Calling it a “blunder” and “inappropriate”, netizens slammed the “WAP” singer who approached the end of the stage mid-performance, wearing a short skirt and nothing under it. As people these days usually have their phones out during concerts, some netizens standing closer to the stage caught her private area on their screens and were disgusted to see a tampon string dangling.

Cardi B was performing in Las Vegas as part of her current US residency. The singer entertained the audience with some of her songs, including her 2018 hit “I Like It” as her final performance for the night. After delivering the track, she reportedly shouted her own name, turned around, and angrily threw her microphone in the direction of a DJ booth. The DJ was meanwhile unbothered by it and kept playing her new collaboration with husband Offset, “Jealousy”.

Reports suggest that the DJ had cut her music, making her angry.

This is not a one-off episode of Cardi B getting angry. For the past few days, she has been seen getting embroiled in one scandal after another. The latest is the one where she threw a mic at an audience member who threw a drink at her while she performed on stage. This is the first time in recent that a singer has retorted to violence when an audience member has thrown something at them. Earlier, Bebe Rexha was hit with a phone, Harry Styles with an unknown object, and Ava Max was slapped by concert-goers.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.