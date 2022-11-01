'Captain America 4': Sam Wilson to fight Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross, reveals producer

The release of 'Captain America: New World Order' is still pretty far away, but there is a good deal of buzz around the first film centring around the new Captain America. 'New World Order' will feature Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson in the titular role. The original Cap, Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, had announced his retirement at the end of 'Avengers: Endgame'. But before retiring he passed on the mantle to Wilson. But it was only in the finale of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' that Wilson truly became the next Cap of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Julius Onah is directing the fourth installment.

We know Harrison Ford's General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross will be a part of the project. Ford will also appear in the role in the upcoming TV series 'Thunderbolts'.

While plot details are scarce for an obvious reasons, co-producer Nate Moore has revealed a little as to what to expect. Apparently, the new Cap will come in conflict with Ross.

He told Collider, "Well, look, Sam Wilson's Captain America, he is going to bring his own team to play. It's no secret that Samuel Sterns is making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is fantastic because Tim Blake Nelson's the best. Harrison Ford is taking on the role of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, and to see Sam Wilson and Thunderbolt Ross, which if you remember actually threw him in prison at the end of Civil War because he violated the Sokovia Accords. There's going to be some natural sparks there, which I think are going to be really fun."

Nelson played the role of Sterns, who is a cellular biologist, in 2008's 'The Incredible Hulk'.

The 'New World Order' in the subtitle of the movie likely refers to an organisation built by Red Skull to, you guessed it, conquer the world. We do now know whether this means Red Skull will come back. The character was assumed dead in the first 'Captain America' movie, 'The First Avenger', but was later revealed to be alive only on a different planet called Vormir. In 'Avengers: Infinity War', he was shown to be the guardian of the Soul Stone.

'Captain America: New World Order', will release on May 3, 2024.