Candice Patton accuses 'The Flash' show makers of mistreatment on set

Candice Patton, best known for her role as Iris West, the love interest of the Flash in the superhero series 'The Flash,' recently revealed that she was "severely unhappy" while working on the show. She revealed that the show's network and studio both failed to protect her from online harassment and racial messages when she made her debut on the show in 2014.

'The Flash' made under DC's Arrowverse, is broadcasted on The CW Network and produced by Warner Bros.

Speaking on The Open Up Podcast, Candice recollected how during the initial days of the series, the racism that was targeted toward her was ignored by Warner Bros and CW.

"In 2014, there were no support systems, no one was looking out for that. It was just free range to get abused every single day," she said.

Candice was the first woman of colour to play Iris in the series, and her casting enraged some fans. She went on to add: "It's a dangerous place to be in when you're one of the first, and you're facing backlash for it and there's no help. Now, people understand a little better and they understand how fans can be racist, especially in the genre, and misogynistic. But at the time it was kind of like: 'Yeah that's how fans are, but whatever.'"

Further, she also mentioned that she was discriminated against and treated differently on the show in comparison to the white actors. "It was more about the protocols in place and the things I see happening to my white counterpart that are not happening to me. Seeing how I was treated differently than other people. Seeing how I'm not protected by the network and the studio. Those were the things that not necessarily hurt me but frustrated me," said Patton.

She also revealed that she wanted to quit the show in the second season itself, but she chose to stay as she had the responsibility for the inclusivity of the casting, adding that playing the male character in the show was "iconic." "It was such an iconic casting, such an iconic role, and I knew how much this meant to so many people that I felt a responsibility to stay in a space and a place that was probably very toxic for my mental health," she added.

The show's star cast includes Grant Gustin, who plays the title role, while the supporting cast includes Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdez, Tom Cavanagh, and Jesse L. Martin. The actress will be seen in the ninth season of the show as well, while the eighth season is currently being aired. Her experience with the show has changed for the better all these years.

Meanwhile, no statement has been made by CW or Warner Bros. regarding Patton’s remarks.

