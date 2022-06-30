Cameron Diaz is set to 'unretire' to work opposite Jamie Foxx in this film

Good news for fans of Cameron Diaz. The actress is coming out of her self-declared acting retirement to feature in a new film which co-stars Jamie Foxx. Foxx and Diaz will be seen in 'Back In Action' a Netflix original film. The revelation was made by Foxx on social media recently.



The actor shared an audio clip of him speaking with Diaz and NFL great Tom Brady. "Jamie told me you wanted some advice on how to unretire when we were talking." Brady is heard asking. "And I`ve been unretiring very successfully." Earlier this year, Brady said he would leave the NFL; however, two months later, he decided to come out of retirement to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the following season.

Interestingly, Diaz made her last on-screen appearance opposite Foxx. They both co-starred in the Oliver Stone movie 'Any Given Sunday.'`



The new Netflix film 'Back in Action' will be helmed by `Horrible Bosses` director Seth Gordon from a narrative he co-wrote with `Neighbors` screenwriter Brendan O`Brien. The action-comedy movie's plot is being kept a secret, but filming is set to begin later this year.

Diaz announced her retirement for the first time in 2018 and has since elaborated in subsequent interviews. "When you`re making a movie, it`s a perfect excuse. They own you," Diaz said. "You`re there for 12 hours a day. For months on end, you have no time for anything else. I realized I handed off parts of my life to all these other people, and they took it," she said in a conversation with Gwenyth Paltrow that was posted online by Paltrow`s Goop.



The `Charlie`s Angels` movies, `The Mask`, the `Shrek` cartoon series, and `Something About Mary` are just a few of Diaz`s numerous screen credits.