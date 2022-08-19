'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actor Nicholas Brendon rushed to hospital after 'cardiac incident'

American actor and writer Nicholas Brendon, best known for his performance in the TV series 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'Criminal Minds', was rushed to a hospital after a cardiac-related health scare. As per a post and accompanying statement shared on his Instagram profile, Brendon was rushed to the emergency ward of a hospital almost two weeks ago due to a condition called Tachycardia Arrhythmia, in which the heart beats abnormally fast. "Some of you might remember he had a similar incident after his second spinal surgery last year (for Cauda Equina) but this time. He is trying to get a little more rest and has been concentrating on medical appointments," said the statement.

The post shows him lying on a gurney inside an ambulance, on a wheelchair and on the hospital bed. One photo shows him with his dog, so he may have recovered.

You can see the post below.

Brendon played the role of Xander Harris on Joss Whedon's supernatural vampire series 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', which remains his most well-known role to date. He appeared in nearly every episode of the mega-hit series, which ran from 1997 to 2003. He was not present in only one of the show's 144 episodes.

In Jeff Davis' police procedural crime drama TV series 'Criminal Minds', he played the recurring role of Kevin Lynch. He was last seen in the TV series 'Dark/Web', which aired in 2019. In films, his last project was 2018's 'The Nanny'.