Bruce Lee's Enter the Dragon returns to US theatres on 50th anniversary

The legendary martial arts film Enter the Dragon, starring the late Bruce Lee, will mark its 50th anniversary with a grand celebration. To honour the milestone, the Robert Clouse movie is undergoing a 4K restoration, and it is set to grace theatres next month in the United States. Recently, a brand new trailer was unveiled, showcasing the action classic in its renewed glory and fulfilling the desire of every fan of the genre. Enter the Dragon was the last completed film starring Lee before his untimely death. The movie was a fusion of action, drama, and espionage, and is considered one of the most influential and beloved martial arts films of all time. You can watch the trailer below.

What was Enter the Dragon all about? Enter the Dragon's plot revolved around Lee's character, called simply Lee, a highly skilled martial artist who is approached by British intelligence agent Braithwaite (Geoffrey Weeks) to investigate and infiltrate the island fortress of the reclusive and sinister crime lord, Han (Shih Kien). Han is suspected of being involved in drug trafficking, prostitution, and various other illegal activities.

Lee accepts the mission and travels to Han's mysterious island. To get closer to Han's operation, he participates in a secret martial arts tournament hosted by Han himself. The tournament serves as a cover for Han's criminal enterprises and allows him to recruit skilled fighters from around the world.

Throughout the movie, Lee forms alliances with two other skilled martial artists: Roper (John Saxon), a gambling and womanising American, and Williams (Jim Kelly), an African-American with a short temper. Together, they navigate through Han's treacherous challenges, including facing deadly opponents in intense martial arts battles. Why Enter the Dragon remains so iconic? Enter the Dragon is remembered for its exceptional fight choreography, Lee's charismatic and dynamic performance, and its impact on popularising martial arts films in the West. The movie's simple (not simplistic) themes of justice, honour, and the triumph of good over evil have resonated with audiences worldwide, cementing its status as a timeless classic in the history of cinema. Bruce Lee and a celebrated career Lee's journey to greatness began at a young age. He was exposed to martial arts early in life, learning traditional Chinese kung fu in Hong Kong under the guidance of Ip Man, a renowned martial arts master. Bruce's dedication to honing his skills was evident from the start, and he quickly became an exceptional practitioner.

In his early adulthood, Lee moved to the United States, where he pursued his passion for martial arts and began teaching his unique philosophy and fighting style, which he called 'Jeet Kune Do' (Way of the Intercepting Fist). Jeet Kune Do emphasised practicality, efficiency, and the need for constant adaptation, making it an innovative approach to combat.

Beyond the screen, Bruce Lee was a deeply philosophical individual. He shared his thoughts on self-improvement, mental discipline, and life through writings, interviews, and speeches. His insightful and empowering quotes continue to inspire millions of people around the world to this day.

