Britney Spears, Will.I.Am reunite for new single

Get ready for some new collaboration as Britney Spears and Will.I.Am announce music together. They have reunited on a new single that is set to release today on July 18. The Black Eyed Peas singer confirmed this news on July 17.

Will.I.Am shared the news with a video teaser which he captioned: “Uh Oh!!!”. You can hear stuff like “You are now, now rockin’ with Will.i.am and Britney, bitch” in the video

Britney Spears can be heard singing “Mind your business, bitch” — over an up-tempo beat. The teaser ends with the announcement that the single arrives tomorrow and Will.I.Am also included the hashtag, “MindyourBusiness.” Britney Spears and Will.I.Am have collaborated prior to this This is not the first time when Britney and Black Eyed Peas singer have worked together. Previously, they have worked on “Big Fat Bass,” a 2011 release that appeared on Spears’ Femme Fatale album, and “Scream & Shout,” the lead single from Will.I.Am’s Willpower record.

This new single will be Britney’s first release since she joined Elton John for “Hold Me Closer,” a re-imagined remix of his classic hit “Tiny Dancer.” The track earned Spears her first appearance on the Billboard charts after nearly a decade of staying away from it. She barely made any music or was in the news while in conservatorship. Britney Spears' memoir to release in October Britney also has her memoir in works. The book, The Woman in Me is slated for release on October 24 and will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. The book is said to tell “Toxic” singer’s story “on her own terms, at last,” according to the publisher’s announcement.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.