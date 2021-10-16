Britney Spears says she's 'afraid' of her post-conservatorship life: ‘I’ll make a mistake’

Britney Spears just shared another candid message and this time she expressed her fear of doing something wrong in her post conservatorship life.



The 39-year-old pop star penned a long statement covering a number of topics on her Instagram. Earlier this month, her father Jamie Spears was finally suspended from his role as her conservator after 13 years.

Sharing her honest confession, she wrote, ''I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake !!!'' Britney said at the beginning of a long message to fans on Friday

Britney continued, “For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did !!! I worked so hard but now that it’s here and getting closer and closer to ending I’m very happy but there’s a lot of things that scare me 😬 !!!”

Sharing a photo of her Christmas tree which is already on display as she decided to celebrate the festival way early.

''I’m celebrating Christmas 🎄 way early this year … because why not ???!!! I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea … and it’s no secret that I’ve been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on !!!'', she wrote.



Sharing her words on paparazzi, she added, ''The paps run through the trees 🌳 and onto the road 🛣 when I drive home and it’s creepy !!!! And I have to drive by an elementary school … the kids are a big deal … but so am I !!!!! I don’t like that they try to scare me and jump out like they do … it’s like they want me to do something crazy 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!” she explained. “So like I said I’m fearful of doing something wrong … so I won’t be posting as much in a world where it’s our liberty to be free, it’s a shame !!! I started experiencing that when I got the keys 🔑 to my car 🚙 for the first time 4 months ago and it’s been 13 years !!!!''

The singer also mentioned her family and wrote, "Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview!"



Meanwhile, Amid her legal conservatorship battle, Spears is planning to write a fiction book about a girl who was murdered yet her ghost gets stuck in limbo because of her trauma and pain.