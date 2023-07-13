Britney Spears asks for public apology after row with NBA star's security

Britney Spears is dead serious about wanting a public apology from NBA star Victor Wembanyama. The singer posted a video asking for the star and his team to work on an apology after she accused his security personnel of smacking her as she tried to reach him while they were sharing a hotel. She said that she did receive a private apology but is more keen on a public apology following the “embarrassing” episode.

Britney Spears posted a video on Instagram explaining her side and acknowledging that she received an apology half an hour later while she was at a restaurant. She said, “And that’s it,” and I am “yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organisation. I hope they will...”

What happened between Victor and Britney Spears?

Detailing what had happened, Britney Spears said that she “simply tapped him on the back and I was backhanded, hit in my face, came back on the floor, my best friend picked me up and held me.”