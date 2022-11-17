Brendan Fraser will not attend Golden Globe Awards even if he earns a nomination. Here's why

Brendan Fraser has made it clear that he will not be attending the Golden Globe Awards this year even if he receives a nomination for his performance in the much-talked-about film 'The Whale.'



Fraser spoke to GQ magazine recently and stated that he would "not participate" in the ceremony which will take place in January 2023. Fraser had earlier accused former Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003.



"I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association," he remarked.

The HFPA is the organisation that stages the Golden Globes every year.

"It's because of the history that I have with them, and my mother didn't raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that," Fraser noted to GQ. Fraser features on the cover of the magazine this month as part of the special 'Men of The Year' issue.

The actor, who has made an acting comeback this year in the critically acclaimed film 'The Whale,' recounted earlier how Berk had assaulted him nearly 29 years ago during a luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel and caused him to be blacklisted from Hollywood.



In an interview with GQ in 2018, Fraser had given details of his encounter with Berk.



"His left-hand reaches around grabs my ass cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the taint. And he starts moving it around. I felt ill. I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry." The incident had left the otherwise recluse actor depressed and frightened.

Berk had later denied the incident, calling it completely 'fabricated.'



However, in Berk’s memoir, he recounted the incident, in which he placed his hand on Fraser’s butt during a hug, as a jest.

In April 2021, Berk was expelled from the HFPA after he shared an article and called Black Lives Matter a "racist hate movement" in an email to the membership.