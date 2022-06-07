Brad Pitt files lawsuit against ex-wife Angelina Jolie for damage to his reputation

Actor Brad Pitt has levelled fresh accusations against his ex-wife, actress Angelina Jolie. In legal documents submitted by his team in court, he has alleged that Jolie has intentionally tried to harm his reputation by trying to damage the business of his Miraval wine, which they once co-owned. He alleges that Jolie had sold part of her share to a 'stranger'.

Earlier, in February, Brad had sued Angelina for selling the shares of the vineyard even though both had decided to not sell their shares without the consent of either party.

In 2008, Brad and Angelina bought a controlling stake in a vineyard in South France, along with Château Miraval.

This vineyard is the venue where they both tied the knot in 2014.

Angelina sold her interest in the business to Tenute del Mondo in 2021.

Brad has called the selling of stakes in the family business without consent a breach of trust. Further, he claimed that Jolie never contributed to the success of the Miraval business and now she’s deliberately trying to "inflict harm on" him.

Pitt's legal team's statement read, "Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt`s contractual rights." In addition, Brad Pitt lawyers claim that Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler, who controls the Stoli Group, a company of vertically-integrated vodka producers, has been seeking to get a hold of "confidential and proprietary information for the benefit of his competing enterprise."

Shefler has been further accused of engaging in "cutthroat business tactics and dubious professional associations," which poses a risk to Brad Pitt’s "carefully built" Miraval wine business and harms his reputation. Presently, Brad is seeking damages "in an amount to be proven at trial."

The ‘Troy’ actor has also urged that the sale made by Angelina should be declared "null and void," along with a trial by jury.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got married in 2014 after dating for 9 years and share six children together. However, the couple resorted to divorce citing irreconcilable differences, which was finalized in 2019.

(With inputs from agency)

