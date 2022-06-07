Johnny Depp spends Rs 48 lakhs at an Indian eatery to celebrate the court's verdict against Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp reportedly 'celebrated' the verdict of his court battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, with a curry dinner. The actor reportedly spent $62,000 (Rs $48.1 lakh) on a special dinner with friends at an Indian eatery in Birmingham England on Sunday.



A New York Post article stated that Depp indulged in 'authentic Indian cuisine', cocktails and rose Champagne at an Indian restaurant called Varanasi- known as Birmingham's largest Indian restaurant.



The actor was awarded $15 million by a court in Fairfax, Virginia, last week in the defamation case against Heard. Heard was awarded only $2 million.



Depp's security team reportedly checked the city centre facility before the actor's arrival. Post the gala dinner the actor hugged and spoke to the staff of the eatery.



"We had a call out of the blue on Sunday afternoon saying that Johnny Depp wanted to come to eat with a group of people," Mohammed Hussain, operations director of Varanasi, told the Post.



"I was shocked, and at first, I thought it might have been a joke. But then his security team arrived and checked out the restaurant, and we let them have the whole place because we were concerned that he might be bothered by other diners," Hussain added.



The actor was there with musician Jeff Beck and 20 others and the group stayed on for three hours before heading out. Depp met with the manager's friends and family before leaving with a takeaway bag. The staff at the restaurant said he seemed like a 'down to earth bloke'.



Depp has been in the UK and touring with Beck ever since the trial of his case got over.