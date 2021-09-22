Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie now fight over their French wedding venue

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are embroiled in yet another legal fight. This time over a lavish estate they co-won in France.



The couple's divorce may have got finalised in 2019 but the two continue to fight over their children's custody and now over a chateau where the two had got married in 2014.



Filed on Tuesday, the complaint accuses Jolie of attempting to offload her 50% share in the 1000 acre, $164 million Chateau Miraval in Correns, France without allowing Pitt to buy her out.

According to the court papers, the sprawling property is owned by separate limited liability corporations that both parties control, which state that Miraval is owned by Quimicum – a company Pitt originally held a 60% stake through his company Mondo Bongo. Meanwhile, while Jolie held 40% through her company Nouvel.



"It is worth mentioning that, for the last four years, Nouvel [Jolie’s company] did not act in the best interest of Quimicum by systematically delaying the approval of the annual accounts and the renewal of the manager," the suit states.



"We understand that behind this systematic obstruction, the real purpose of Nouvel and its shareholder [Jolie] is to sell its stake in Chateau Miraval SA in a way that would circumvent Mondo Bongo’s right of first refusal (as provided in Quimicum’s articles of approval), taking, as a result, a capital gain raised thanks to Mondo Bongo’s investment and to which Nouvel did not contribute."

Pitt and Jolie's 2014 wedding was an intimate one that was attended only by the couple's six children. The documents reveal that three years before they filed for divorce proceedings, Pitt transferred 10% of his share over to Jolie in a move that made them both 50/50 co-owners of the landmark.



Sources stated that Jolie’s alleged dealing with the property is the actress’ attempt to move the goalposts and avoid her obligations to Pitt as the parties supposedly agreed to give the other the option to purchase the estate outright should one of them decide they wanted out of the arrangement.



Jolie's team has, meanwhile, accused Pitt for allegedly using his celebrity in a bid to gain sympathy in the ongoing custody battle of the exes.