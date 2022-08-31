'Blonde' actress Ana de Armas on movie's adults-only rating: 'It is important to show all these moments...'

Ana de Armas, the star of Netflix's upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic 'Blonde', has addressed the film's adults-only rating. The film has received an NC-17 rating from the Motion Picture Association, and that means the organisation has deemed the film not suitable for those below 18. It is the most restrictive rating. The Cuban-Spanish actor plays the role of Norma Jeane Mortenson, better known as Marilyn Monroe. Remembered as one of the most iconic female stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood and a sex symbol, Monroe's professional life was ostensibly glitzy and glamorous but secretly she was dealing with mental illness issues that eventually culminated in her tragic suicide.

The film is written and directed by Andrew Dominik. The title of the film refers to the thinking that went that women with blonde hair are more sexually attractive but are not as intelligent as brunettes.

While speaking to L'Officiel, Armas revealed that the NC-17 rating has bemused her. She said, "I didn’t understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde.

She added that the film needed those scenes due to the subject. "But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained," she said.

The official YouTube description of 'Blonde', says, "Discover a life both known and unknown in this boldly imaginative film from Director Andrew Dominik that explores the complicated life of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe."

Bobby Canavale, Adrien Brody, Xavier Samuel, and Julianne Nicholson also star.

