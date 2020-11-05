Blake Shelton sought permission from Gwen Stefani's sons before proposing: Report

Blake Shelton gave his fans a sweet surprise when he proposed to Gwen Stefani a while back. Now, the word in the town is that the singer reportedly asked the permission of Stefani's sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, before proposing to her.

A source close to the couple told People magazine, "Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission". The source further added, "Her family very much approves of him. He's an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise."

The country music star and 'No Doubt' frontwoman, who has been the subject of marriage rumors for years, announced their engagement on Instagram and later told fans they were "extremely excited" about their upcoming wedding.

Stefani, 51, was earlier married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale - the father of her three sons - from 2002 until they finalised their divorce in 2016. Meanwhile, Blake was first married to Kaynette Williams and then Miranda Lambert.



Gwen and Blake started dating in 2015 after meeting on the set of the U.S. TV show 'The Voice'