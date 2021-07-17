Blake Lively calls out paparazzi for photographing and stalking her daughters

Blake Lively will never stay quiet when it will come to her daughters. Like many other Hollywood celebrities, Lively is also blasting at paparazzi for clicking her daughters, whom she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds.



The 33-year-old replied to the tabloid who posted the picture of Blake holding her youngest, Betty while pushing her two older daughters, James and Inez in a stroller.



Replying on Instagram, Blake slammed the tabloid for posting the images, described the photo editing as "deceitful,"

''You edit together these images together to look like I’m happily waving. But that is deceitful,'' she says. ''The real story is: My children were being stalked by a man all day. Jumping out. And then hiding. A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see.''



The 'Gossip Girl' actor later explained how she attempted to "calmly approach" the photographer, who she explained would "run away" before reappearing to take more photos, ''tried to calmly approach the photographer you hired to take these pictures in order to speak to him, he would run away. And jump out again at the next block.”

“Do you do background checks on the photographs you pay to stalk children? Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children?” she continued. “The photographers who would speak to me, I was able to agree to smile and wave and let them take my picture away from my children if they would leave my kids alone. Because it was frightening.”



"At minimum," she continued, "listen to your followers. They too understand this is dark and upsetting that you pay people to stalk children. Please stop paying grown ass men to hide and hunt children. There are plenty of pictures you could've published without the kids. Please delete. C'mon. Get with the times."

Reynolds and Lively, who have been married since 2012, shares three daughters: James, 4, Inez, 2 and Betty, 1.



Blake response comes after days, Gigi Hadid wrote an open letter to the paparazzi, press and fan accounts regarding the usage of photos of her daughter Khai. Hadid and beau Zayn Malik are parents to baby girl Khai Hadid Malik.



The letter, which Gigi shared on social media, requests fan accounts and the media to blur Khai's face from images captured in public.